AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Up to $22.39

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.39, but opened at $23.12. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 336 shares trading hands.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $227,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

