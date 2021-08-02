Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Shares Gap Down to $16.18

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.18, but opened at $15.83. Suburban Propane Partners shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 999 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $996.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $537.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 468.9% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 477.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

