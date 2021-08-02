Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 59,387 shares.The stock last traded at $17.77 and had previously closed at $16.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHVS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pharvaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.85.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

