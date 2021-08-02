Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.30. 70,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,946. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 282,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1,457.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 114,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Newell Brands by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

