Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 41,275 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,275 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,371 shares of company stock worth $7,327,892. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $95.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,918. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

