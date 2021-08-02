Brokerages Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) PT at $25.90

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of BEN traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,135,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,950,000 after purchasing an additional 140,550 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,811,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,828,000 after purchasing an additional 109,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

