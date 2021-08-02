Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.100-$10.300 EPS.

LIN traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $305.90. 15,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $308.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.33.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

