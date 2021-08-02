Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.100-$10.300 EPS.
LIN traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $305.90. 15,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $308.86.
Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.33.
About Linde
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
