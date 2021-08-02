Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark upped their price target on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of STLC traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,361. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Stelco has a one year low of C$7.72 and a one year high of C$42.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Stelco’s payout ratio is -55.56%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

