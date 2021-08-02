Vivid Financial Management Inc. Cuts Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,511,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $223.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $225.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

