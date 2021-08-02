6 Meridian Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

6 Meridian increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.83% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,437,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,170,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

Shares of EWN stock opened at $49.96 on Monday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.93.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.