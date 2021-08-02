$4.29 EPS Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.58. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings of $8.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $23.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.06 to $24.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.65 to $17.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LH. Truist lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

LH opened at $296.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.89. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $170.05 and a 1 year high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

