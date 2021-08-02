CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $212.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

