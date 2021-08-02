AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.09% of AptarGroup worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,110 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,451,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,101,000 after buying an additional 75,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 27,728 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,367.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATR opened at $128.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

