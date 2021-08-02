Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,139 shares of company stock worth $24,146,942 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $148.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $149.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.