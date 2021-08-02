COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Purchased by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 85,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,584,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.03. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

CMPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

