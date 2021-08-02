Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

