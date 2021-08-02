RedFOX Labs Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $58.53 million and $861,124.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.38 or 0.00299106 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00139168 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00145707 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008035 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000668 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

