Function X Market Capitalization Hits $71.89 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Function X has a total market cap of $71.89 million and $418,138.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,446.76 or 0.99672664 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00031756 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006064 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00072057 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012075 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
