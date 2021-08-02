Oxygen Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00003429 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $79.21 million and $389,188.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxygen has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,363,593 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

