OKCash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $842,839.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $842,839.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,446.76 or 0.99672664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00031756 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00072057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012075 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000122 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 82,393,362 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.