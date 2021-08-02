Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $315.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Molina Healthcare traded as high as $273.94 and last traded at $272.63, with a volume of 257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.01.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.66.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

