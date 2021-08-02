iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,363,000 after buying an additional 236,400 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

