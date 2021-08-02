14,375 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 94,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $312,858,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of WBA opened at $47.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.