Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Holdings Cut by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,620,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,356 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Shares of RIO opened at $88.25 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.26%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

