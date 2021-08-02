Pflug Koory LLC Invests $2.18 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $129.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

