iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Increased by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,210,000 after buying an additional 2,253,054 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 725.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,192,000 after buying an additional 1,188,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,760,000 after purchasing an additional 352,914 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,055,000 after purchasing an additional 298,312 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $75.44 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.78 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

