HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 814.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,230,000 after acquiring an additional 35,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 101,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after acquiring an additional 51,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $197.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.43 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.