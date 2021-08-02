Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $27.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HP. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,993 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

