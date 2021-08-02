Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.6% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,705.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,478.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

