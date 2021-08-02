ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Danske upgraded ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

ISSDY stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. ISS A/S has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.36.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

