Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.38.
NYSE RHI opened at $99.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $98.64.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
