Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.38.

NYSE RHI opened at $99.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $98.64.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

