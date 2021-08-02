IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 29,466 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,466 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $14,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.25. 58,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,874,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $924,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,991.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,790 shares of company stock valued at $40,883,366. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.