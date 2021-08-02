New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Shares of PNC opened at $182.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.