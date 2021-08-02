New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Twitter by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 187,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Twitter by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 224,355 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,197 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $69.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,191 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $496,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,211 shares of company stock worth $3,776,654 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

