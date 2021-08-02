Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 820.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUF remained flat at $$26.30 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 488. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

