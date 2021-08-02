Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF remained flat at $$6.94 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIRDF. National Bank Financial lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Bird Construction in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

