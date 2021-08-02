The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.96

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.96 and last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 23265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,075 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,909 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after buying an additional 1,053,884 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,522,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,857,000 after buying an additional 312,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,686,000 after buying an additional 606,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

