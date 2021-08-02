TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $121.34

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.34 and last traded at $121.12, with a volume of 561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.79. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

