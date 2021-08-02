Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 685.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF remained flat at $$119.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $99.71 and a 52-week high of $124.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.65.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

