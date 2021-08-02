Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Update

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$27.58 price target (down previously from C$39.00) on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.02.

OTCMKTS BADFF traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.70. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

