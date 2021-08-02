Pflug Koory LLC Invests $869,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $154.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.75. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 361,440 shares of company stock valued at $56,376,705. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

