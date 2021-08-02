iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,182 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $17,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $51.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

