Pflug Koory LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 41.8% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.78. The stock has a market cap of $243.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.