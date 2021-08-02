Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Acquires Shares of 7,166 NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUMV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,625.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 44,297 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 195.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,550,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares in the last quarter.

NUMV stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.43.

