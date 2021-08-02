Acas LLC Purchases 4,764 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Acas LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.27. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $26.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.