$5.99 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report $5.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.35 million and the lowest is $3.36 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $490,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,122.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $30.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $53.26 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $64.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:NBRV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.29. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

