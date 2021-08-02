Exeedme Market Capitalization Hits $22.03 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $22.03 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00138996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,537.80 or 0.99764144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00842225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,767,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

