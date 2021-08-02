$0.32 EPS Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. HubSpot posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price target (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.29.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $25,279,844 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HubSpot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HubSpot by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after acquiring an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,068,000 after purchasing an additional 125,234 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $595.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,339. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.68. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $226.13 and a 52-week high of $616.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

