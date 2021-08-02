Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after buying an additional 338,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after buying an additional 163,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,474,000 after buying an additional 148,237 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after buying an additional 760,005 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after buying an additional 259,793 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $69.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.