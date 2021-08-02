Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $205,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $167.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $101.54 and a 12 month high of $167.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.13.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

